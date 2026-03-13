Deadly crash in Lancaster claims two lives

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash that occurred around 7:25 a.m. on Airport Road near Golf Course Road in Lancaster.

Three vehicles were involved: a 2005 Ford F‑250, a 2013 Dodge Charger, and a 2024 Chevy Malibu.

According to troopers, the Malibu crossed the center line, hitting the F‑250 head‑on before striking the Charger.

Both drivers involved in the initial two‑vehicle collision were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lancaster County Coroner identified the victims as 42‑year‑old Michael Ghent of Lancaster and 25‑year‑old Jokari Tharaeparambil of Heath Springs.

No passengers were in any of the vehicles. The investigation remains ongoing.

VIDEO: MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Plaza Midwood crash

MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Plaza Midwood crash

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