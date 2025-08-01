Search underway in possible Broad River drowning

SHELBY, N.C. — A search and water rescue is underway at the scene of a possible drowning in Shelby Friday afternoon, officials say.

Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue say crews are searching for a man in the Broad River near the Cleveland County Greenway.

Fire and rescue says boats, drones and a helicopter have been dispatched to aid in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

