Search warrants issued after innocent man killed in Gastonia crossfire

GASTONIA, N.C. — Search warrants have been issued in the fatal shooting of an innocent man outside of a home in Gastonia.

On April 19, Jeffrey Carter was shot while standing outside his home on Hawkins Street.

However, police have learned he was caught in the crossfire of two groups who were shooting at each other.

Surveillance cameras in Carter’s neighborhood captured the suspects. One of those suspects was later identified as Jasmionta Mackey.

Police said they felt they had enough evidence to charge Mackey with murder in this case. However, he says the other suspects shot at him first.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with defense attorney Brent Ratchford about whether Mackey could be charged with murder if he was shooting at someone else who shot at him first.

Ratchford said yes if they meet one threshold.

“Did that person have a legal basis to shoot? Was that person facing a threat of imminent death or bodily harm?” said Ratchford.

He said Mackey will have to prove his life was in direct danger. But that may not keep him out of jail.

“When you use deadly force, even when you are acting in self-defense, there is a very good chance that you could be charged and incarcerated until all of the facts come out,” said Ratchford.

He said even if a defendant can show self-defense, they can still end up guilty of voluntary or involuntary manslaughter and face a prison sentence.

After the shooting, Carter’s wife told Channel 9 she wanted justice, but her primary focus at that time was on the husband she couldn’t get back.

