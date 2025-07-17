Second arrest made in deadly east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte last month.

On June 24, 17-year-old Dontre Williams was found shot on Milton Road. He would later die at the scene, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On July 8, police announced that an unnamed juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection with this case. CMPD didn’t identify the juvenile but said they were also 17.

On July 17, 21-year-old Antonio Ray was also arrested for the fatal shooting of Williams. According to police, Ray has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

VIDEO: Juvenile arrested for murder after 17-year-old’s death in east Charlotte

Juvenile arrested for murder after 17-year-old’s death in east Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group