Juvenile arrested for murder after 17-year-old’s death in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police announced on Wednesday that a suspect has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in late June in east Charlotte.

The shooting happened on June 24 on Milton Road, near The Plaza. Police and MEDIC found a victim who had been shot, and he died at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the victim as 17-year-old Dontre Williams.

Police also said on Wednesday that a juvenile was arrested on July 8 and charged with murder. CMPD didn’t identify the juvenile, but said they were also 17.

CMPD didn’t reveal a motive behind the shooting, but they said the case is still under investigation. It’s not clear if any more suspects are wanted.

We’ll update this article with more information when available.

(VIDEO: NC woman warns others after discovering check washing scheme)