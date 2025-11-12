Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

CHARLOTTE — Full SNAP payments are still frozen across the country. While families in North Carolina have received partial payments, South Carolina is one of 15 states that haven’t given any benefits.

Meanwhile, food banks are stepping in to fill that gap, but they’re feeling the strain too. Two of the three locations Channel 9 visited Tuesday ran out of food while people were still in line.

It’s still not clear how quickly full payments would resume when the government reopens. That’s why hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center Wednesday to pack food boxes for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

More than 500 volunteers from companies, like Duke Energy, Advocate Heath, and the Carolina Panthers, came together to help families struggling with SNAP delays and the ongoing government shutdown.

Together, the volunteers will pack 16,000 boxes. The food will go to children, seniors and families in the community who rely on these frozen benefits.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey spoke with volunteers who say they felt called to step in and do their part to help neighbors in need.

“A lot of people are without, and I feel like no one should go without food,” Kayla Canty said. “I’m very passionate that’s a human right, and that’s why I wanted to be a part of today.”

Second Harvest says those boxes will start going out to pantries across the region Thursday.

“With this interruption of SNAP benefits, that has really added a layer of worry for families in our community,” Second Harvest’s CEO Kay Carter said. “Our goal at the food bank is to get out as many nutritious food boxes as possible.”

The food bank also has several events planned this weekend to continue supporting families in need.

