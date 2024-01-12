Second teen arrested in deadly Mount Holly double shooting

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly double shooting in Mount Holly last month.

On Dec. 14, 19-year-old Jayden Dae’Shun Munson and 19-year-old Jaylan Marray Jackson were found shot to death in a vehicle along Piedmont Avenue near Dodge Street.

The Mount Holly Police Department said the gunfire went off while the two men were inside the car. The vehicle then rolled downhill.

On Dec. 29, a 17-year-old male, who was wanted in connection with this case, was taken into custody in New York. They are facing first-degree murder charges.

On. Jan 12, police announced that 18-year-old Zabreon Isaiah Wallace was also arrested in connection with this shooting. He has also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The Mount Holly Police Department said the investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-827-4343.

