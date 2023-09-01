Second Ward High School celebrates 100th anniversary

CHARLOTTE — A centennial celebration is underway for Charlotte’s first high school for Black students.

Alumni, family, and friends are gathering for the 100th anniversary of Second Ward High School.

A week of events started Friday afternoon with a golf tournament and a fun-day festival.

“People are here from all over the country from California, New York, and Georgia, Florida,” said Arthur Griffin, Second Ward Alumni Foundation. “All ages, too, from classes in the 60s, the 50s, the 40s.”

The legacy of the staff and students has never died despite the fact that Second Ward High School was closed in 1969.

The reunion continues over the weekend with events including a banquet Saturday night and church service on Sunday.

