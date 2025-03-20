Security officers at Charlotte parks could soon carry guns

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Operations Director Greg Clemmer told the Park and Recreation Commission Monday that the county is planning to add armed security to three Uptown parks and on part of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

A spokesperson for the county said plans are being developed and more information will be released at a later date.

Park and Recreation Commission Chair Kip Kiser described the changes to Channel 9 as part of a pilot program that is expected to launch on July 1. The parks are Romare Bearden, First Ward, and Fourth Ward.

The comments were first reported by the Charlotte Ledger.

The move comes after numerous reports of violence and serious crimes in Uptown’s parks. On New Year’s Eve of 2024, Daevion Crawford shot five people. Channel 9 also covered shootings in Romare Bearden in November and last month.

In addition, officers arrested and charged a man for indecent exposure in October 2024 in Fourth Ward Park.

Neighbors of Fourth Ward Park successfully lobbied the city of Charlotte to restore criminal penalties for public intoxication, urination, and defecation.

Fourth Ward Park

A spokesperson for the county says the parks are already monitored by security. Channel 9 visited all three parks Thursday multiple times and did not see any security officers. A tower has been placed in Romare Bearden with cameras.

Clemmer did not respond to an email and phone call seeking additional comment.

First Ward Park

It is unclear if the Mecklenburg County Commission will have to authorize the changes.

