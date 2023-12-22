Security truck employee robbed at gunpoint, suspect steals $27K

CHARLOTTE — Someone robbed a man working to transport cash in a security truck, taking $27,000 from a bank in Cotswold.

The employee works for Brink’s, a security cash-handling company. He was at the Fifth Third Bank on Sharon Amity Road just before noon Thursday when someone robbed him at gunpoint.

According to the police report, the thief got away with $27,000 in cash.

It’s unclear whether the Brink’s employee was in the truck, in the bank, or in between those locations.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t released details on a suspect.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Escaped prisoner captured after leading police on pursuit in stolen car)

Escaped prisoner captured after leading police on pursuit in stolen car

©2023 Cox Media Group