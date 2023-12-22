Local

Security truck employee robbed at gunpoint, suspect steals $27K

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Someone robbed a man working to transport cash in a security truck, taking $27,000 from a bank in Cotswold.

The employee works for Brink’s, a security cash-handling company. He was at the Fifth Third Bank on Sharon Amity Road just before noon Thursday when someone robbed him at gunpoint.

According to the police report, the thief got away with $27,000 in cash.

It’s unclear whether the Brink’s employee was in the truck, in the bank, or in between those locations.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t released details on a suspect.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

