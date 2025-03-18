Sen. Tillis continues to get death threats

RALEIGH — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, said he still gets death threats.

His office released more than several minutes of disturbing voicemails left to his office.

“I might drive to North Carolina and shoot him dead in the streets like the dog he is,” one caller said.

Graphic content: Listen to some of the threats below.

Tillis also released a letter that someone sent to his Greenville office saying his staff members signed up to be his shield.

Letter sent to Sen. Thom Tillis' office in Greenville, N.C.

The threats have been reported to law enforcement

A spokesperson for Tillis says law enforcement has advised his staff to telework on days that protests are planned outside of his offices.

VIDEO: Florida man arrested for making bomb threats to stores in Rutherford County

Florida man arrested for making bomb threats to stores in Rutherford County

©2025 Cox Media Group