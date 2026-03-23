Senator looks into alleged predatory towing company in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A state senator is looking into an alleged case of predatory towing in Gaston County.

This situation arose when people received a tow bill of $1,200 for parking in a Gastonia business parking lot after hours.

One person said Jack’s Towing of Lowell even quoted her a price of $2,000.

Sen. Brad Overcash, R-Gaston, spoke Monday with reporter Ken Lemon by phone.

Overcash said he will ask the state Department of Justice to investigate.

“It’s just shocking and unconscionable on its face,” Overcash said. “I can’t believe this happened to these folks. I feel very badly for them.”

The city of Gastonia is fining the owner of Jack’s Towing for improper signage and suing him for forcing people, who were towed last week, to pay in cash.

Their lawsuit said that four months ago, the state administratively dissolved the tow company.

VIDEO: Religious event attendees hit with predatory towing charges in Gaston County

Religious event attendees hit with predatory towing charges in Gaston County

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