Senator Tillis voices concerns about Big Beautiful Bill in its current form, says he can’t support

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina State Senator Thom Tillis announced on Saturday that he has some concerns about the Big Beautiful Bill.

The Republican representative said the bill has many aspects that he believes will help North Carolina, but that he cannot support it in its current form.

“I will always do what is in the best interest of North Carolina, even when that puts me at odds with my own party,” Tillis said in a statement. “When Senate leaders of my party presented this bill, I did what every American should expect from their U.S. Senator: I worked to gather the facts and comprehensively analyze what the impact would be on the people I swore an oath to represent.”

He said that with the bill’s current form, North Carolina would lose tens of billions of dollars in funding that would go to hospitals, rural communities, and more, forcing the state to make ‘painful’ Medicaid coverage cuts, reducing critical services.

“We can and must do better than this,” he continued in his statement. “The Senate should return to the House’s Medicaid approach. That plan includes commonsense reforms to address waste, fraud, and abuse, and implements work requirements for some able-bodied adults to ensure taxpayer-funded benefits are going to our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Tillis said he supports the tax cuts, increasing child tax credits, border security funding, and spending cuts. But said this needed to come without jeopardizing rural communities, hospitals, and access to healthcare for those who need it most.

His full analysis can be read here.

