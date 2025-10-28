Senior drivers: How to choose a car for comfort, safety and savings

CHARLOTTE — Buying a car can be stressful, and for older drivers, there’s more to consider. From comfort and visibility, to safety features and the cost of insurance, Consumer Reports breaks down what senior drivers need to know to protect themselves and their wallets.

At 74, José Castillo still works and drives regularly. He says his car gives him the comfort and confidence he needs to get around.

“Driving a Jeep is better than driving a small car,” he said. “I feel more comfortable, getting in and getting out and just driving you see the other car.”

He’s not alone. Consumer Reports says one of the most important steps in any car purchase is the test drive.

“It’s really important to take your time on the test drive,” Consumer Reports’ Keith Barry said. “See how easy it is to get in and out, if the seat is comfortable, and if you can adjust the seat belt.”

Another challenge: Seeing the road clearly. That’s where technology can help.

“Newer cars, because of the way they look sometimes that can hamper how you can see out of them,” Barry said. “So, it’s important to look for features like blind spot warning which can tell you if there’s a car in your blind spot that you might not have noticed.”

All new cars come standard with a backup camera.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found rearview cameras reduced back-up crashes among drivers over 70 years old by 36%.

“The technology and controls might take a little getting used to, so take your time and see if it’s something you’d be able to live with over time,” he said.

Insurance costs can also hit seniors hard.

But Consumer Reports says it’s smart for anyone to re-shop their car insurance every few years.

“We found that older drivers can end up paying more for insurance, even if they’re driving less,” Barry said. “One reason why might be because they are loyal to a company that’s treated them well in the past — but loyalty doesn’t pay when it comes to car insurance.”

There are also programs to help older drivers stay safer and more comfortable behind the wheel. One is CarFit from AARP. It’s a free in-person or online seat adjustment session.

