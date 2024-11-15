Local

Seniors sign on to college marching band

By Erica Bryant, wsoctv.com

Seniors commit to college marching band

By Erica Bryant, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Thursday was Signing Day for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools seniors committing to stay in-state after graduation.

Livingstone College president, staff, and alumni came to the Queen City from Salisbury to recruit students from West Mecklenburg High School to join the Blue Thunder Marching 100 Band.

The teens received scholarships and explored the academic programs and campus opportunities at the HBCU, specifically designed for young people passionate about the musical arts.

