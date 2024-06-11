Serial rapist convicted in Charlotte cold cases

CHARLOTTE — Prosecutors say a serial rapist was convicted this week in three cases that date back to the early 1990s in Charlotte.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office says LJ Bertha was sentenced to life after being convicted of rape and kidnapping.

According to the district attorney’s office, three survivors testified in a recent trial that began on May 20. Bertha, 64, was found guilty of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, two kidnapping counts, attempted second-degree sex offense and common law robbery.

The first case happened on Oct. 12, 1993, when Bertha kicked in the driver’s side window of a car that was parked in a shopping center off Freedom Drive. Bertha forced the victim over and drove her to a dead-end road before raping her.

The second case happened on July 30, 1994, when the victim was walking on Beatties Ford Road. Prosecutors said Bertha forced her to a dead-end road and raped her at knifepoint. The third victim was raped in 1996, and Bertha was sentenced to 20 years in prison for that crime back in 1997.

The district attorney’s office says prosecutors connected Bertha to the cases with DNA testing.

