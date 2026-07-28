Grenadian authorities review footage after North Carolina swimmer goes missing

CARY, N.C. — Authorities in Grenada say a jetskier offered assistance to a North Carolina woman shortly before she disappeared while swimming off the island’s coast.

According to investigators, Liz Waddell, of Cary, was last seen last Wednesday while vacationing in Grenada.

Police said a jetskier spotted Waddell swimming far from shore and offered to help, but she declined, according to reports from WRAL.

Officials are now reviewing surveillance video that captured Waddell entering the water as part of the ongoing investigation.

The search has involved the Royal Grenada Police Force, divers and members of the local community.

Police said the effort remains active as crews continue searching for Waddell.

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