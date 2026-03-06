Deadly crash shuts down I-85 southbound at Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Concord Friday morning.

The roadway was closed just after 5 a.m. at Concord Mills and Bruton Smith Boulevard.

MEDIC confirmed two people were killed in the crash. Officials say two other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is backed up to Poplar Tent Road, where cars are being diverted off the interstate. The interstate will likely be shut down for an extended period of time, so expect heavy delays in the area.

UPDATE: A look at traffic being diverted off I-85 SB at Poplar Tent Rd. The interstate will likely be closed for an extended period of time due to the crash at Bruton Smith Blvd. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/LRFxdPiUoc — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) March 6, 2026

Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor recommends taking Highway 29 as an alternate route.

