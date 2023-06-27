Serious crash shuts down portion of Eastway Drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on Eastway Drive.

According to CMPD, the crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Eastway Drive, just north of Central Avenue. The police department said Eastway Drive was closed in both directions.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene of the crash and spotted two cars with significant damage. One silver car had more damage on its front end, and a white sedan had obvious damage to its back half.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that six people were hurt in the crash. One person had life-threatening injuries, and another had serious injuries. Four others had minor injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

