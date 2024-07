CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte native is set for a return to the Charlotte Hornets.

Seth Curry has resigned with the team for next season, according to our partners at The Charlotte Observer.

He is the younger brother of NBA star Steph Curry and son of Hornets legend Dell Curry.

Seth Curry’s time away from the Charlotte Hornets was short-lived. Less than three weeks after the Hornets waived him, they re-signed Curry to a one-year deal on Tuesday, ending his brief hiatus.

