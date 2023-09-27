Seven elected leaders call for CATS governance changes

CHARLOTTE — Who should govern the Charlotte Area Transit System? Seven elected leaders say the Metropolitan Transit Commission, not the Charlotte City Council. Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman, an MTC member, sent a letter to Mayor Vi Lyles Tuesday calling for changes in the interlocal agreement that formed the MTC. It was signed by the six mayors of Mecklenburg County’s towns, who also serve on the MTC. The topic is expected to be discussed at the MTC meeting Wednesday night.

“The MTC was formed to ensure that the county and towns would have a say in how that money was spent, as well as to ensure CATS was operated in a safe, efficient, and effective manner,” the letter stated. “Over the past year, it has become increasingly clear that the parties’ original agreement did not provide the MTC sufficient authority to direct and oversee CATS’s operations or to ensure its accountability to the taxpayers.”

The dispute goes back to last year’s light rail derailment. After that incident was disclosed many months later, the MTC voted for an independent investigation of CATS. The Charlotte City Council refused and instead opted for a federal review.

Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox says that the incident was the tipping point.

“I believe that’s what started it all. That’s where the acknowledgment of the fact we felt we were more than a policy board came to light,” he said.

The MTC’s interlocal agreement is set to expire in June 2024 but it can be extended.

The letter from the seven elected leaders asks for several amendments:

Clarify that the governance of CATS rests with the MTC, as the body that represents the interests of all the local governments that contribute to the system.

Ensure participation of the MTC and its members in the selection and evaluation of the CATS CEO.

Revise the CATS budget process to ensure the MTC’s early involvement in the development of CATS’s operating and capital budgets each year before it is recommended to the city council.

Provide mechanisms for resolving differences between the MTC and the city council regarding the recommended budget for CATS.

“We don’t want anything other than our voices to be heard on a more equitable basis,” Knox said.

Altman says the changes are important for restoring trust in the system.

“This is the public’s money. This is a public transit service, and the public deserves and is entitled to transparency and accountability,” she said. “When you have a rash of very serious problems, like we had last March, and the MTC wanted an independent third-party investigation, the public was entitled to that. And we didn’t get it.”

In a statement, Lyles said she is reviewing the proposed amendments.

Statement from Mayor Vi Lyles:

“We are reviewing the proposed amendments provided today by some members of the MTC regarding the future of public transit governance in our county. As I have previously stated publicly, there are two principles that we have broad agreement on. One is the need to update the interlocal agreement and the second is that a regional transit authority is in our future. I am in general agreement with many of the sentiments expressed in the letter that I received today from the town mayors and county MTC delegate. The proposed amendments to the interlocal agreement give us an opportunity to have open discussions and continued dialogue. We remain committed to addressing the concerns of our regional partners as we work toward our common goal of building a comprehensive transit system to enhance mobility and economic opportunity for all residents across our region. This spirit of cooperation to reach the best solutions is what is expected of us as public officials.”

