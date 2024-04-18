Several arrested in illegal gambling crackdown across Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people are facing numerous charges in an illegal gambling sting.

Sources say it was part of a federal, state and local operation targeting illegal arcades and fish tables. Channel 9 learned four of those arrested were in Gaston County and one was in Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead one of those busts on Wednesday. Officers were at the Fish Table Computers Games along Albermarle Road in east Charlotte. We could see law enforcement officers taking things out of that business.

Channel 9 has reached out to North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about the arrests.

>> We’re waiting to learn more and will have details starting at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

