Several candidates share final pitch for votes before May runoff elections

CHARLOTTE — Runoff Election Day is just around the corner.

Unaffiliated voters, who chose the GOP ballot, and Republicans will be able to share their voices on three races in our area on Tuesday.

These races have become runoffs because none of the candidates cleared the needed 30% threshold to win in March’s primaries.

Three races and six candidates will face off on Tuesday The races include lieutenant governor, state auditor, and the Gaston County Board of Commissioners.

>>>Tune into The Political Beat at 11:30 a.m. on Ch. 9 as the six candidates give their final pitches for votes before the race.

(WATCH BELOW: NC Primary Elections: Results and what to know)

NC Primary Elections: Results and what to know





©2024 Cox Media Group