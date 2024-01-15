Several inches of snow expected in mountains

There is a winter storm warning in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for mountain communities, including Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.

Light snow has been falling across the mountains this morning and will continue throughout the day and night.

Most areas will see between 1-3 inches of snow. Some isolated parts could get 4-6 inches.

Slick roads, very cold temperatures and poor visibility are the biggest threats.

Freezing rain cannot be ruled out.

At noon on Channel 9, get the latest winter forecast from Severe Weather Center 9.

