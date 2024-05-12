Several local, county, state departments join search for Albemarle teen’s remains

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The search for the remains of 17-year-old Baylee Carver from Albemarle continues to grow.

On Sunday, officials with the Albemarle Police Department announced that more than 70 law enforcement members spent their Sunday searching Stanly, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties.

Teams searched on foot and rode in ATVs and vehicles, covering 250 miles of roadway during Sunday’s search.

Veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts spoke to her father, Justin Carver, who has been feverishly searching with family members and friends.

He told Counts that, Joshua Biles, 20, who was arrested in connection with his daughter’s disappearance, says he can’t remember where he left her body.

APD says search parties also use drones, specially trained K9s, and GPS technologies to ensure all areas have been searched.

Members of the Albemarle Police Department are using resources from the following agencies

Albemarle Fire Department

Badin Volunteer Fire Department

Bethany Volunteer Fire Department

Cabarrus County Emergency Services

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department

Kannapolis Fire Department

National Center for Exploited/Missing Children (NCMEC)

New London Volunteer Fire Department

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI)

Rowan Rescue

Salisbury Fire Department

South Carolina Search and Rescue

Stanly County Rescue

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Albemarle Police Department.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

