Several wildfires burning in western NC; smoke could effect Charlotte area

WESTERN N.C. — Several wildfires are burning across North Carolina as drought conditions worsen.

The largest fire is in Henderson County, where the Poplar Drive fire is currently burning in the Edneyville community. The fire covers around 431 acres and is only 5% contained. Forest service officials said Sunday that two homes and an outbuilding have been lost because of the fire. Another home has minor damage. Officials in the county have implemented evacuations, with at least 75 structures currently threatened, according to WLOS.

A scout plane and helicopter from the N.C. Forest Service are being used to fight the fire, officials said. There have been 34 evacuations.

Not far from Henderson County, crews are battling a fire that has burned around 15 acres in the DuPont State Forest. It is 10% contained.

Another wildfire in Jackson County has burned around 125 acres in the Nantahala National Forest. The fire is 50% contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service. The East Fork Fire was first reported on Nov. 4

A burn ban is in effect in 14 western NC counties. The ban became effective at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Burke, Cleveland and Gaston counties are included.

The smoke from those fires could itch towards the Charlotte area.

Some concern building that some of that Western NC Wildfire smoke may try to make a run at the QC soon. We'll keep you posted at @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/R8cm75Q99M — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) November 6, 2023

