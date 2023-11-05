Burn ban in effect for 14 NC counties

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A burn ban is in effect for 14 counties in western North Carolina due to an increased fire risk, according to the N.C. Forest Service.

The ban became effective at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Burke, Cleveland and Gaston counties are included.

Due to increased fire risk, the N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits for 14 WNC counties effective 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, until further notice.

The ban will last until further notice, according to officials. Most of the state is under a drought of some sort.

A large wildfire in western North Carolina has grown to 250 acres and is only 5% contained.

