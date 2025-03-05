Severe weather impacts: Storm system to bring heavy rain, damaging winds

CHARLOTTE — Strong winds and torrential downpours are expected to move into the Carolinas Wednesday morning.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday predicts rain totals could add up quickly to close to 1″.

A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the Charlotte metro until 7 p.m.

School districts adjusted their schedules this week ahead of the severe weather.

So far, Catawba County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have announced they’ll be closed on Wednesday.

Schools in Cabarrus County will operate on a remote learning schedule and Fort Mill Schools will be on a two-hour delay.

Hundreds of flight cancellations were reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning.

As of 6 a.m., FlightAware showed more than 160 cancellations and close to 40 delays.

You can check the status of your flight, or visit your airline’s website, on FlightAware.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor is monitoring impacts on highways and roads across the state. Heavy rain could overwhelm storm drains and lead to minor street flooding.

Channel 9 will have live team coverage throughout the morning to keep you updated on any potential power outages and storm damage.

Timeline

The storm system was expected to start in the mountains around 5 a.m. and should reach the metro area after 7 a.m.

Here are some time stamps for today's storm risk.



High country: Now-7 am

Foothills to metro: 7-9 am

South and southeast: 9-11 am



Big rain and big wind expected to pick up during these times. Minor flooding of poor drainage areas may show up with the intense downpours. pic.twitter.com/si0UkRTJXu — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 5, 2025

Strong, damaging winds are the main threat along with the heavy rain.

There may not end up being that much lightning with the system.

All of this moves out by midday and then we just deal with the gusty winds the rest of the day.

Winds will be gusting over 30 mph through the afternoon hours but you can expect much higher gusts with the line of storms Wednesday morning.

