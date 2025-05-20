Sex offender with violent past arrested for indecent exposure

CHARLOTTE — Damian Jackson, a registered sex offender, is accused of exposing himself in front of women at three locations in Charlotte this year.

Jasmine Pinn said Jackson exposed himself to her earlier this year in the Marshalls parking lot University City.

“I could not believe it. Broad daylight, Girl Scouts, children present, families walking around,” she said. “As I looked down, he rolled his windows down and he was sitting in the front seat with a wife beater on, no pants no shorts, no nothing.”

Pinn said she called 911 after he drove off.

In April, police said Jackson did a similar thing to a woman in the parking lot of a convenience store on East WT Harris Boulevard.

A week ago, detectives said another woman called 911 saying he exposed himself to her in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on University City Boulevard.

Police arrested Jackson on Monday.

Jackson is currently on probation for a violent sex assault.

Pinn said she doesn’t understand why a judge gave Jackson a $30,000 bond on the latest charges.

“He’s a threat to society,” she said. “He should not be given bond.”

Police commended the victims for getting Jackson’s license plate number which helped them tie him to all three crimes.

Jackson was still in jail on Tuesday afternoon.

VIDEO: Man charged with indecent exposure incidents at local grocery store