Shake Shack building out next restaurant here

CONCORD, N.C. — Shake Shack continues to expand its footprint in the Charlotte market. The New York-based restaurant chain will open in the Concord Mills area on March 11.

That approximately 3,000-square-foot restaurant is at 8031 Concord Mills Blvd., a former Denny’s space on an outparcel at the mall.

“Charlotte is the type of high-growth market that Shake Shack is targeting strategically as a part of their national expansion plans of 1,500 locations,” a Shake Shack spokesperson told the Charlotte Business Journal.

She says Charlotte’s population growth and thriving retail ecosystem make it ideal for expansion. The Concord Mills site was natural for expansion, allowing Shake Shack to continue to grow and reach new customers.

