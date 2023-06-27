Shattered window causes glass to fall from high-rise apartment Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Residents in Uptown Charlotte say they are frightened after shards of glass fell from a high-rise apartment building.

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno the falling glass looked like snow.

“Somebody said it looked like it was snowing. They could hear it hitting the sides of their buildings,” witness Evan Mason said.

“I see a family right there, they ran out of the way. I’m scared for other people. I’m like move, move out the way,” witness Anthony Brenston said.

The glass came from a shattered window on the 18th floor of the Catalyst Charlotte.

No injuries have been reported.

Channel 9 has reached out to find out what caused the glass to shatter. We are waiting to hear back.

