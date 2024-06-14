‘She is a miracle’: Dog recovering after being stabbed in domestic dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. — Animal advocates say it’s a miracle that a dog stabbed in Gastonia earlier this week is still alive.

Clementine is a four-month-old German Shepherd, and she’s on the road to recovery at a rescue in Union County.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned that a woman stabbed Clementine with a butcher knife. It allegedly happened during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

“We laid there looking at her post-operation and going ‘Oh my God, how is she with us?’ So she is a miracle,” said Chrissy Elder with Forgotten, Now Family Rescue.

