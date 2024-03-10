Shelby boy given chickens, coop, supplies by Make-A-Wish through partnership with Tractor Supply Co.

SHELBY, N.C. — A little boy from Shelby had an ‘egg-cellent’ wish granted on Friday.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised 3-year-old Isaiah with his flock of chickens after joining forces with Tractor Supply Company.

Isaiah is currently battling cystic fibrosis, and his wish was to adopt a flock of chickens.

Now, he is the proud owner of 12 chickens, a brand-new chicken coop, and supplies to care for them all set up in its backyard.

