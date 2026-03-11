Shelby’s Marion Elementary put up for sale after closure

SHELBY, N.C. — A closed school in Shelby is officially up for sale.

Neighbors expressed the desire for district leaders to refurbish and reopen Marion Elementary.

It has been closed since 2023, according to the Shelby Star.

The school board voted to open a 10-day bidding process for the property.

However, the plans fell through to sell it to a religious nonprofit, and Preservation North Carolina withdrew from negotiations.

