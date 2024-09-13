Sheriff confirms new search warrants, items seized in Asha Degree case

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed that investigators executed search warrants this week in connection with the disappearance of Asha Degree.

Degree, 9, hasn’t been seen since she was reported missing from Shelby on Feb. 14, 2000. Asha’s parents reported that they woke up and she was gone.

Channel 9 first reported this week when investigators towed a car from a property in Cleveland County, and the car matched the description of a vehicle sought in the case.

The sheriff’s office says they got search warrants based on “physical evidence directly connected to Asha’s disappearance.”

The case has attracted attention nationwide due to the length of time that Asha has been missing. One retired FBI agent told Channel 9 this was one of the most frustrating cases he’s been a part of.

“I have 38 years in law enforcement,” said Rick Schaffer, a retired FBI agent. “I would have to say there is not a single case that haunts me like this one.”

Channel 9 previously reported an FBI source said no human remains were recovered. The sheriff’s office confirmed that information on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, “multiple items of interest” were taken from properties in Cleveland County, and they’ll be analyzed.

No criminal charges have been filed as of Friday.

No suspects have been identified by authorities.

