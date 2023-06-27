Sheriff: Man found dead after report of shots in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after an apparent shooting that happened Monday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a home on McDowell Church Road for a “disturbance where shots were fired.”

Deputies found 39-year-old Keith Edward May at the home “with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.”

May was pronounced dead at the scene on McDowell Church Road.

McDowell Church Road is south of Interstate 40, southwest of Morganton.

BCSO said the case is still under investigation and pending a review by the district attorney’s office.

It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody.

