Sheriff McFadden reenforces commitment to reopen Jail North

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden reinforced his commitment to reopening the juvenile jail on Tuesday.

On Monday, children’s advocates warned the county could lose state funding if the sheriff did not agree to house inmates.

McFadden responded, “At no time has this office refused to participate or walked away from the responsibility of being part of the solution.”

The sheriff’s office closed Jail North in 2022, sending children and teenage inmates to other counties.

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