Sheriff McFadden releases statement following meeting with DaBaby

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Sheriff Garry McFadden with famous rapper, DaBaby.

The sheriff put out a statement Tuesday that said he’ll “engage with anyone seeking positive change.”

“Rapper Jonathan Kirk, professionally known as DaBaby, has been one such individual. Over the years, DaBaby has demonstrated a genuine commitment to assisting others, whether it’s providing meals to those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday, donating thousands of toys and iPads to children, or organizing voter engagement through his Vote Baby Vote campaign several years ago. The rapper has also offered financial assistance to families in crisis and supported efforts to combat homelessness in our community,” the statement said.

The sheriff said the rapper had recently expressed interest in addressing issues that impact the community. Sheriff McFadden said he was open to hearing DaBaby’s ideas and working to find solutions and offer wellness.

The statement went on to say, “I understand that some may criticize my decision to meet with individuals who have had prior involvement with the criminal justice system. However, I firmly believe that everyone deserves a chance to contribute positively to society, especially as we are faced with the ongoing challenges with little to no support, resources, or valid solutions to combat these issues. My door is open, and it is not my role to judge someone based on their past but to hold them accountable for their present actions and willingness to create change within our community.”

Sheriff McFadden’s meetup with DabBay comes after the rapper released a video that reenacted the fatal light rail stabbing of Iryna Zarutska. The statement said that the sheriff’s office “had no involvement or influence in any video or media project associated with the incident.”

The sheriff ended the statement with, “Once again, I will meet with anyone, regardless of their position, such as a president, a pastor, a homeless individual, or a community member, even critics with ideas to better serve others. I do not discriminate and will never turn away those seeking support for the needs and well-being of our community.”

