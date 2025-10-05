Mecklenburg Sheriff announces potential collaboration with rapper facing local controversy

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Sheriff Garry McFadden seated next to a famous rapper Saturday evening.

McFadden was sitting on a couch next to DaBaby, both holding up peace signs, in the post. It came with a promise of more to come.

“Yesterday, Sheriff McFadden sat down with DaBaby to discuss important issues and potential collaborations,” the post read. “Stay tuned to what’s cooking up.”

Comments on the post ranged from excitement to disbelief.

It wasn’t long ago that DaBaby was last in Charlotte.

The rapper recently shot a music video on the Charlotte Area Transit System Light Rail that reenacted the death of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on the Light Rail in August.

The video for “Save Me” played a portion of the surveillance video, leading up to Zarutska’s death, before transitioning into a similar scene portrayed by actors playing Zarutska and her assailant, DeCarlos Brown Jr.

The video ends with DaBaby, who was sitting nearby, stopping the attack and saving the actor portraying Zarutska before Brown’s actor is escorted off the train by security.

CATS told Channel 9 that DaBaby did not have permission to film the music video on the light rail. But confirmed that the video was shot there and that it was reported on the CATS-Pass app.

In the video, DaBaby’s film crew can be seen being escorted off the train by CATS security.

The song itself doesn’t appear to reference Zarutska.

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy. In April of 2022, someone trespassed onto his property in Troutman and was shot in the leg. In social media posts, the rapper seemingly admitted to being the triggerman, but no charges were filed.

In 2018, DaBaby killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig inside a Huntersville Walmart. He claimed it was an act of self-defense and he was never charged in the shooting.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

