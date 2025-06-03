Sheriff’s office employee charged with attempted murder after stabbing co-worker

CHARLOTTE — An employee at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a co-worker multiple times on Monday.

LaKisha Easter, 54, a fingerprint examiner in the Arrest Processing Center in Uptown, used a kitchen knife to stabbed her co-worker five times on the shoulder and one behind the ear, according to an affidavit.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Main with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Easter, who was hired in April 2012, said her goal was to not have anyone else hurt by the co-worker, according to the affidavit.

The two civilian workers got into an argument before the stabbing at about 11 a.m., the sheriff said.

“This was an isolated and extremely unfortunate event. We are grateful for the quick actions of the MCSO staff, which likely prevented further harm,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden in a news release on Monday. “No one expects violence to erupt in their place of work, and yet incidents like this remind us how critical it is to identify and address warning signs early. We encourage employees to foster environments where individuals feel safe and can seek help.”

Easter was also charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill/or cause serious injury.

She is in the jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

If Easter posts bond, she must wear an ankle monitor, can’t have weapons and is forbidden from contacting the victim.

She will also have a curfew.

