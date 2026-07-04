Fireworks, drone show set for 4th of July celebration in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Symphony, Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Center City Partners are joining forces for the “Salute to America 250” celebration Saturday in Uptown Charlotte.

The event will feature free performances, entertainment, fireworks and a drone show at Romare Bearden Park, alongside a concert at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

Festivities at Romare Bearden Park will begin at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy free performances and entertainment on the stage near Graham Street. Food trucks will be nearby on MLK Jr. Boulevard and Third Street, along with a kids' zone and activities hosted by Coca-Cola Consolidated.

The concert from Truist Field will be simulcast in Romare Bearden Park. This allows park attendees to have a view of the culminating fireworks and drone show.

The Charlotte Symphony will perform at Truist Field in partnership with the Charlotte Knights. Kwamé Ryan will lead the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performance, with an opening act featuring the North Carolina String Band All-Stars. The concert will showcase the spirit and sound of American music, from John Williams to Gershwin and Sousa.

Gates for the Truist Field concert will open at 6 p.m.

Later in the evening, Uptown will play host for a fireworks show and the largest drone show in the Carolinas.

Michael Smith, chief executive officer of Charlotte Center City Partners, said: “We are excited for the opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate this milestone for our nation. As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, we are proud to stand with our partners and sponsors in creating a vibrant, engaging celebration that reflects our shared story.”

Tickets for the Truist Field event start at $25.

Parking will be available at nearby decks located at 420 S. Church St., 330 S. Tryon St., 401 S. Church St., 207 S. Church St. and 415 S. Mint St.

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