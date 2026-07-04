Charlotte Water asks customers to reduce usage after main break

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water is asking all customers to conserve water, including refraining from outdoor irrigation, because of a water main break.

Crews responded to a 54-inch transmission main break Friday on Queens Road.

Drinking water remains safe to use and is not impacted by the water main break.

Charlotte Water is asking customers across the service area to reduce their water use as a precaution while repairs are underway. These conservation efforts are intended to help maintain adequate water pressure throughout the system and ensure reliable service for all customers.

Customers in the south Charlotte area may notice lower-than-normal water pressure while repairs are underway.

The organization will notify customers when normal water use restrictions, including irrigation, can resume.

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