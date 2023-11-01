UNC Charlotte to get $1.5M for esports facility

CHARLOTTE — The state budget is giving UNC Charlotte $1.5 million for a new esports facility and a quarter-million dollars for programming.

“This is so much more than just playing video games,” said Chancellor Sharon Gaber.

State Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln County, helped secure that funding. He says it was a trip with his son to see the Fortnite World Championship in Queens, New York, that showed him how big the esports industry is. He says tournaments in North Carolina have generated millions of dollars.

“I only see it growing because I know what the appetite is, right?” Sain said. “There’s always going to be a market for it.”

UNC Charlotte’s esports Club is nationally renowned and includes competitive and casual gamers. The esports field continues to grow, and students say outside of gaming, the club provides real-world STEM skills they can apply after college.

“I will go into cybersecurity, but I will have the experience that I’ve gained here,” said senior Alexis Diamond.

“This position has helped me with my leadership skills,” said student Pake Cary. “It has helped me with my networking skills, It has helped me learn how to branch out and apply myself in multiple different areas.”

It’s not game on just yet.

UNC Charlotte is still figuring out a timeline but when it launches, it’s clear there will be no shortage of interest.

VIDEO: Winthrop esports team to join Big South basketball tournament

Winthrop esports team to join Big South basketball tournament

©2023 Cox Media Group