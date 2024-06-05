‘Shock’: 77-year old officer in Burke County on leave for crashing into home

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A police officer in Burke County is on paid administrative leave after he crashed into a home. Now, the homeowner is raising questions about the 77-year-old officer’s age.

Investigators said Glen Alpine Police Department Capt. William Boliek slammed into the home last week. The impact took out a portion of a cinderblock wall in the basement.

Homeowner Rosemary Kollstedt showed Faherty some of the photos of the damage. She was inside and said the house shook from the impact.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said. “I just sort of went into a state of shock.”

The damages are estimated at $30,000. A sign is now posted on the front door saying the structure is unsafe.

The police report says Boliek went through a stop sign and a yard before striking the house at 30 mph. Police said his foot got stuck between the gas and brake pedal.

“I would be concerned about his age,” Kollstedt said. “I think the public and the community really needs some answers into why he did what he did.”

Boliek has worked for the department since 2004. People around town told Faherty they trust him.

“I would be working here late at night and he would be concerned about my safety and check on me,” Alison Tolby said.

“He’s always responded very quickly, usually first one onsite,” Chele Toothman said. “And he’s always been very competent.”

The chief said he doesn’t know of any previous accidents and said Boliek’s work ethic is “impeccable.” Kollstedt just wishes he had stopped in time.

“I don’t think it’s an accident. I think it’s an act of negligence,” she said.

The police department said the Town of Glen Alpine will be paying for all the damages to the home.

