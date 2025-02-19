Shooter convicted of killing woman and her parents in Maiden home

MAIDEN, N.C. — A man who shot and killed a woman and her parents last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Authorities in Catawba County announced Wednesday that Issac Christenbury pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder this week.

Christenbury was arrested after 28-year-old Jenna Cox and her parents, 61-year-old Cyndi Marie Cox and 61-year-old Charles Kevin Cox, were found dead in a home along PJ McCree Road.

Neighbors helped a 10-year-old boy who was at the home and witnessed two of the murders.

Police originally told Channel 9 that the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute between Christenbury and Cox. Police said they previously dated, and Christenbury lived at the home at one time.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the boy is now staying with a family member in Burke County.

Authorities said Christenbury was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, there is help available. Call Safe Alliance’s Greater Charlotte Hope Line at 980-771-HOPE. It’s available 24 hours a day.

