Deadly triple shooting investigation underway in Catawba County

MAIDEN, N.C. — Catawba County police and sheriff deputies were on the scene of a deadly triple shooting in Maiden Tuesday night.

Police confirmed to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a woman and her elderly parents had been shot and killed at a home along PJ McRee Road. A 10-year-old child was also inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not hurt.

Investigators told Channel 9 that the suspect left the scene and called 911 to turn himself in.

The suspect was arrested in Lincoln County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

