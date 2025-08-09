Shooting at back-to-school event in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Shots were fired at C.W. Williams Community Health Center’s Back to School Community Health Fair on Saturday.

There were at least 1,000 families who came out to the event at the center, which did a lot of good for underprivileged kids.

What was an orderly event became a panicked scene when a woman pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the air.

Police have not released any information about the incident, but the management of C.W. Williams told Channel 9 that the woman’s son was involved in some kind of altercation. She pulled out a gun and fired what were apparently warning shots into the air.

“The occurrence happened towards the end. It was a family dispute and they shot the gun in the air three times,” said C.W. Williams Community Health Center CEO, Debra Weeks. “The police responded immediately, arrested the perpetrator. We don’t know the lady and in fact thankfully, no one was injured. That’s the most important thing.”

Police have not released any information about the suspect, including what she was charged with. Her name and age are unknown. Weeks told Channel 9 that she would still like to help the woman and her family, but she won’t be allowed to come back on the property after this incident.

