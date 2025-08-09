C.W. Williams Community Health Center hosts annual health fair

CHARLOTTE — On Saturday, C.W. Williams Community Health Center hosted their 11th annual Back to School Community Health Fair.

The event took place at its new medical facility at 3333 Wilkinson Boulevard.

The health fair was free to the public and offered free bookbags & school supplies, back-to-school immunizations and physicals, health screenings and free eye exams and eyeglasses for K-12 students.

Many elected officials spoke at the event such as Rep. Alma Adams, Rep. Becky Carney and Rep. Julia Greenfield. Charlotte City Councilmember Dimple Ajmera and Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board member Thelma Byers-Bailey were also in attendance.

Attendees enjoyed free giveaways from vendors, music, line dancing, free food, games, prizes and family fun.

