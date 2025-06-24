Shooting erupts at west Charlotte block party, one injured

CHARLOTTE — A block party near Revolution Park in west Charlotte turned violent Saturday night when gunfire erupted, injuring one person.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at the entrance to the parking lot, lasting approximately two minutes.

Attendees, including Judah Oquendo, were caught in the chaos as they fled from the gunfire.

“You hear screaming. You hear people crying for their moms because they don’t know if they’re going to be going home that night,” he said, describing the terrifying scene.

Oquendo shared video footage showing the aftermath of the shooting, with people running and screaming.

He also expressed relief that no one was killed during the incident, although he emphasized the need for community action to prevent gun violence.

“I don’t think as human beings, we should have the right to say things like that,” Oquendo said, advocating for peace.

Emergency services responded quickly, with MEDIC confirming that one person was shot and transported to the hospital. The condition of the injured person has not been disclosed.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information regarding the cause of the violence and any potential suspects. As of now, no response has been received.

