Deputies break up large party of unsupervised teens at Harrisburg Park

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office had to shut down a party at Harrisburg Park after it got out of control Friday.

A video posted to Charlitt captured deputies responding to a wild party with over 200 juveniles in the area.

Deputies said they were unsupervised, engaging in disorderly conduct, and firing splatterball guns at officers.

Cristian Gonzalez told Channel 9 that he had just left the park right before the incident unfolded.

“I wasn’t here for that. “I’m glad I didn’t see that, because I don’t like my daughter seeing stuff that’s not appropriate,” said Gonzalez.

Deputies said it all started at a pool house on Sunburst Lane for a birthday party published on social media.

Once at the scene, officers asked the juveniles to leave the area, since it was HOA-regulated and the pool was not open.

“I’m surprised that the kids have taken it upon themselves to host a whole party, and especially the pool is just a safety risk, too,” said resident Evelyn Johnson.

Johnson said she lives behind the pool house. She’s glad the group complied with the officers and shut the party down, but was upset that the chaos even unfolded.

“I know it seems innocent to them, but it’s really not. It’s just putting your life in danger at the end of the day,” said Johnson.

She said she wants kids to be more mindful of their choices.

“I just want our kids to make better choices. We can still have fun. It’s just how we go about it,” said Johnson.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said no one was arrested. However, deputies said the actions of the juveniles will not be tolerated in the county.

